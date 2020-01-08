  • The American Red Cross will hold a meeting for people who may be interested in becoming Red Cross volunteers. The meeting is set for Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Red Cross building, 100 S. May Ave. in Athens. Volunteers are especially needed to take calls and contact disaster volunteers for local fires or floods. Volunteers to help families after disaster strikes are also needed in Athens County and surrounding counties. More opportunities will be shared at the meeting. There is no obligation to volunteer for those who attend the meeting at the Red Cross on Jan. 18. A light lunch will be served.
