- Nelsonville native David Zlatkind will speak at the Multicultural Genealogical Center in Chesterhill on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.
- Mr. Zlatkind will discuss his experiences growing up in Nelsonville, his professional career as an educator and his travels and adventures. The program is free and open to the public. It will be followed by a social hour with refreshments at the MGC building located at the crossroads of State Routes 377 and 555, 7540 Marion St.
- On
- with live auction during intermission. Event is a fundraiser for the Southeast Ohio History Center. Tickets are $50 for history center members; $60 for non-members. Call 740-592-2280 for tickets. For information about the event, call the history center at 740-593-7552 or visit athenshistory.org.
- With the theme “Inclusion and Innovation in Dementia Care Practice,” the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati will host its
- , will feature a variety of workshops and speakers. The registration fee of $40 includes lunch and continuing education units (CEUs) for professionals. Registration to the conference is free for family caregivers (there is a $20 charge for lunch). You can register for the conference online at https://bit.ly/2n0E78P.
Meigs County Trade Days Craft Bazaar, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Meigs County Fairgrounds
- , 41850 Fairgrounds Lane, Pomeroy. Free admission, concessions available. Vendor spaces (10 x 10) are $20. For information, call Wendi, 740-416-4015 or Tara, 740-416-5506.
Athens County CASA/GAL will host the 7th annual Reindeer Run on Saturday, Dec. 7. This 5k features costumes, hot chocolate and Santa. Begins at Eclipse Company Store. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the race/walk beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch and visits with Santa following race. Registration is $25 for adults, $15 for youth under 18. Pre-registration includes a race shirt and finisher award. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/ThePlains/CASAReindeerRun to register.
