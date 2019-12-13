The Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St., will be hosting the Trimble Community Choir on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. The choir will be presenting their Christmas program, “Worship of Christmas.” The community is welcome to attend and enjoy the felloiwship and Christmas music. For information, call the church at 740-593-7414.
