  • Glouster Community Free Market, Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Trimble High School cafeteria.
    • Giveaway of clothes, food, toiletries and more for families in the Trimble Twp. area. Items distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.

    Open Ohio community conversation event, Thursday, Jan. 23, 9-11 a.m., Donkey Coffee, West Washington Street, Athens. Open Ohio provides a place and time to engage in face-to-face communication with people from different walks of life. University students, faculty, staff, and Athens community members can bring thoughts to share about any topic that is important to them. Other upcoming events will be held Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 3-5 p.m., at Jackie O’s

    New date: Two Charlie Chaplin shorts with live piano accompaniment, Saturday, March 28, 2-3 p.m., Athens Public Library, free. Featuring “In the Park” from 1915 and “The Immigrant” from 1917 and local pianist Michael Tobar’s improvised live soundtrack.

