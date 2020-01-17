- Glouster Community Free Market, Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Trimble High School cafeteria.
- Giveaway of clothes, food, toiletries and more for families in the Trimble Twp. area. Items distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Open Ohio community conversation event, Thursday, Jan. 23, 9-11 a.m., Donkey Coffee, West Washington Street, Athens. Open Ohio provides a place and time to engage in face-to-face communication with people from different walks of life. University students, faculty, staff, and Athens community members can bring thoughts to share about any topic that is important to them. Other upcoming events will be held Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 3-5 p.m., at Jackie O’s
- on Union Street. For information, visit www.ohio.edu/open-ohio.
New date: Two Charlie Chaplin shorts with live piano accompaniment, Saturday, March 28, 2-3 p.m., Athens Public Library, free. Featuring “In the Park” from 1915 and “The Immigrant” from 1917 and local pianist Michael Tobar’s improvised live soundtrack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.