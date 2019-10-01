- The Plains Indian Mound Festival, Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6, The Plains Memorial Park, Connett Road, free.
- P.E.O. Chapter G of Athens will be having a yard sale Friday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11711 Channingway Blvd., The Plains. All proceeds will go to P.E.O. scholarships, grants, awards and loans for women. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization of women, by women and for women and has given over $321 million in financial assistance to more than 105,000 recipients. For information, email PEOChapterGAthensOhio@gmail.com.
- The Faith Build Coalition of Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio will conduct a scrap metal collection from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday., Oct. 5 at the Athens County Fairgrounds in conjunction with the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District's Fall Recycle event. Cans and bottles should be rinsed; aluminum cans and pie tins should come in separate containers. Appliances with Freon cannot be accepted. For information, contact George Bain at gbain45701@yahoo.com or 740-592-3828.
Community Food Initiatives will host its annual Harvest Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens. The event is a fundraiser for CFI. The celebration includes a silent auction, locally-sourced heavy hors d’oeurves from Pork n’ Pickles, a cash bar, and live music from the Ted Harris Trio. Attendees can also enjoy art exhibits in the Sauber and Chaddock Morrow galleries. Tickets available at www.communityfoodinitiatives.org or by calling 740-593-5971. To donate or contribute, email MaryAnn at exdir@communityfoodinitiatives.org.
- The Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN) will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Athens Community Center at 6 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. Charlie and Celia Lewis from Guysville will provide musical entertainment. The event is open to anyone who may be interested in joining AFAN (a nonprofit social club for women). A vegetarian creation & salad, drinks and dessert will be catered by Purple Chopstix. Dinner and program is $12. Reservations are required. RSVP at janeknewton@gmail.com or call 740-797-0362 by Sunday, Oct. 6 by 6 p.m. Find out more about AFAN by visiting www.athensfriends.com.
- The Athens County Democratic Party’s Community Service Committee will hold a reception for the recently completed Little Free Library at the Athens Armory Park. The reception will be held at the park on Carpenter Street on Friday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. Food and beverages will be provided. In the event of rain, the reception will be held on Oct. 15 at noon.
