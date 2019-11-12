  • Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio’s Faith Build Coalition will hold a fall rummage sale on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The sale, featuring clothing and small household items, will take place in the Holy Family Center beside Christ the King Church, 73 Stewart St.,
    • Athens. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the coalition’s next house construction project, now scheduled for Glouster in 2020.
    • The
    Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will host a breakfast of sausage gravy over biscuits and home fries from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16
    • .
    • Ohio University’s Office of Global Affairs will be hosting the
    Inaugural Rajindar K. Koshal Lecture and International Education Week Keynote “Notes for the Future Before It Has Arrived: The Coming Power of the Stranger” event presented by Ms. Bhanu Kapil, British-Indian writer and poet, on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Walter Hall Rotunda.
    • The
    Southeast Ohio History Center is hosting the fifth installment of the 2019 Landscape of Community Speaker Series on Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m., with William Trollinger from the University of Dayton presenting ”Terrorizing Immigrants and Catholics: The Ohio Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s.”
    • Event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m.; 24 W. State St., Athens.

    OU Ceramics Department Winter Sale, Dec. 5-6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., fifth floor lobby of Seigfred Hall

    • .
    • The
    Athens Garden Club is conducting a Poinsettia Sale to provide horticultural related scholarships and to benefit local gardens and nature preserves. Contact Maureen Wootton at 740-593-6725 or 740-517-5561 by Nov. 22 to purchase.
