- Calliope Feminist Choir
- welcomes new singers of all ages (high school age and older) to an evening of
- “gentle” auditions and voice placement, Monday, Sept. 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church
- (corner of Court and Washington Street, Athens). Regular rehearsals begin on Monday, Sept. 16, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Free childcare on site. Call 740-517-7534 or email calliopefeministchoir@gmail.com. Calliope is a choir of feminists who live in the foothills of Appalachia, who love to sing, and who recognize that singing together creates both joy and community. Calliope celebrates women’s culture through songs of beauty and spirit composed and arranged primarily by women.
- The Athens Community Relations Commission and Open OHIO
- are co-hosting an event on
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 in Armory Park
- from
- 12-2 p.m.
- that challenges all
- Athens community members to come together and talk about imagining a more inclusive and welcoming Athens atmosphere
- . Free
- root beer floats will be provided.
- The Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN)
- will hold its
- Fall Reception
- on
- Thursday, Sept. 12,
- at the
- Athens Community Center
- at
- 6 p.m.
- , with registrations starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to anyone who may be interested in joining AFAN (a nonprofit social club for women). Walk around and learn about all the different Interest groups. Assorted finger foods and beverages will be available. New members and guests can attend for free; returning member cost is $5. RSVP at janeknewton@gmail.com or call 740-797-0362 by Sunday, Sept. 8th by 6 p.m. Everyone must register for the event Find out more about AFAN at www.athensfriends.com.
