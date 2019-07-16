  • The Sustainable Living Network will tour a local shipping container house on Sunday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.
  • Jason Morosko is converting a shipping container into a small, self-contained house. Directions: Take Route 33 west to Route 93 Logan exit, go south toward McArthur on 93 about 5 miles to 17539 Route 93 South, Logan. Driveway on right. Carpool will meet at the ACEnet parking lot on Columbus Road at 1:30 p.m. For information, call Ed Perkins at 740-664-3370.
  • Red Cross volunteers
  • are invited to a new get-together:
  • Red Cross Pop-In day
  • . The first pop-in will be on
  • Tuesday, July 23, 2-4 p.m.
  • at the
  • Red Cross building
  • in Athens at 100 S. May Ave. All volunteers are welcome. This is a chance to meet other volunteers and enjoy refreshments. Open to current and past volunteers and friends.
  • Applications are now being accepted
  • for the
  • Miss Parade of the Hills contest
  • to be held during the festival,
  • Aug. 14-17
  • on the
  • Nelsonville Public Square
  • . Winners will receive scholarships in the following amounts: Miss Parade of the Hills, $2,500; 1st runner-up, $500; and 2nd runner-up, $250. Applications are available at the public libraries in Athens, Chauncey, The Plains, Glouster, Logan, McArthur, and Nelsonville; at Campbell’s Market in McArthur and the Nelsonville TV Cable office. For information or to register online, visit www.paradeofthehills.org. Application deadline is Friday, Aug. 2.
