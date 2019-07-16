- The Sustainable Living Network will tour a local shipping container house on Sunday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.
- Jason Morosko is converting a shipping container into a small, self-contained house. Directions: Take Route 33 west to Route 93 Logan exit, go south toward McArthur on 93 about 5 miles to 17539 Route 93 South, Logan. Driveway on right. Carpool will meet at the ACEnet parking lot on Columbus Road at 1:30 p.m. For information, call Ed Perkins at 740-664-3370.
- Red Cross volunteers
- are invited to a new get-together:
- Red Cross Pop-In day
- . The first pop-in will be on
- Tuesday, July 23, 2-4 p.m.
- at the
- Red Cross building
- in Athens at 100 S. May Ave. All volunteers are welcome. This is a chance to meet other volunteers and enjoy refreshments. Open to current and past volunteers and friends.
- Applications are now being accepted
- for the
- Miss Parade of the Hills contest
- to be held during the festival,
- Aug. 14-17
- on the
- Nelsonville Public Square
- . Winners will receive scholarships in the following amounts: Miss Parade of the Hills, $2,500; 1st runner-up, $500; and 2nd runner-up, $250. Applications are available at the public libraries in Athens, Chauncey, The Plains, Glouster, Logan, McArthur, and Nelsonville; at Campbell’s Market in McArthur and the Nelsonville TV Cable office. For information or to register online, visit www.paradeofthehills.org. Application deadline is Friday, Aug. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.