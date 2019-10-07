- A Dance for the Full Moon, Friday, Oct. 11, 4-5 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library large meeting room
- . Come dance to the drum and learn the movements of Yankadi-Macrou, a West African celebration dance that correlates to the Full Moon. Event also happening at the Athens Public Library on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.
Sustainable Living Network Tour with Michelle Miller and Jen Jones of their country homestead and food production, Sunday, Oct 13, 3-5 p.m., 22271 Mayles Ridge Road, Guysville
- . Carpool leaves at 2:30 p.m. from Athens Community Center under the solar panels. There will be a potluck supper after the tour. Bring a dish to share and your own table service. For information, contact Ed Perkins at 740-664-3370 or email sassafras2233@earthlink.net.
Athens County Public Libraries Board Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 4-5 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library
- . Open to the public with time set aside at each meeting for public comment.
Author talk: “Hocking Hills Day Hikes” by Mary Reed, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m., The Plains Public Library
- . Join local author Mary Reed, whose new guide recommends the best trails in the region. Additionally, find tips on other nearby hikes, and find hike listings by length or features. Guides will be available to purchase.
Author Talk and Craft Demo with Rhonda and Curt Cable, Thursday, Oct. 17, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Glouster Public Library. Local author Rhonda Cable will read her recently released book “A Broom for Ma”, a fictional portrayal of the process of broom-making. Her husband Curt will also demonstrate how to construct an actual broom. Learn about the history of broom-making and discuss various broom types on display. Free, and open to all ages. Books will be available for purchase/signing.
