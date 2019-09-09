- A free veteran's breakfast is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 9-11 a.m. at VFW Post #7174, located at 12 Pine St., The Plains. The event is being hosted by the Athens County Veteran's Service Office and will include catering from Gigi's Restaurant. Veterans should bring their DD214 form and proof of Athens County residency, or an Athens County Veterans ID card.
- Veterans have until Oct. 11 to register for the Athens County Veterans Service Commission's ham/turkey giveaway this fall. The giveaway is for all Athens County veterans regardless of income. To register, provide a DD214 form and proof of Athens County residency, or an Athens County Veterans ID card to the veterans service office Turkey and hams will be distributed at the Piggly Wiggly store in The Plains on Nov. 7 from 4-7 p.m.
