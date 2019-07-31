- The James R. Patsey Memorial 2-Mile Walk/Run
- will take place
- Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
- 8225 Route 329, Stewart. Registration time is 7 a.m., $17. Children’s 1/4-mile run (ages 5-7) immediately after. Awards for overall age groups for runners and walkers, male and female. All proceeds benefit Stewart community group events. For information, email innerg@hotmail.com.
- Invisible Wounds: Living with and Overcoming PTSD, Thursday, Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m., Athens Public Library
- . Sponsored by the National Alliance for Mental Illness and the Friends of the Athens Public Library. After three tours of duty in Iraq as a military intelligence soldier specializing in the Middle East and Arabic language, guest speaker Kelley Macek, retired from the U.S. Army in 2010. Before she left the army, Kelley was diagnosed with and began treatment for PTSD and other war-related disorders. For information, contact Todd at 740-592-4272, tbastin@myacpl.org.
- Medicare info booth, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Athens Public Library
- . Medicare health and drug plans change every year. As open enrollment approaches (Oct. 15 – Dec. 7), stop by to review your coverage options. A counselor from the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will be on-hand to answer any questions. OSHIIP is a free service through the Ohio Department of Insurance that provides unbiased answers and insurance counseling on issues important to people of any age on Medicare.
- Fill a Bag Book Sale, Thursday, Aug. 29
- and
- Friday, Aug. 30, Coolville Public Library
- . Fill a library bag with books by your favorite authors for $3. Books may also be purchased individually for 30 cents.
