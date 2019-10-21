  • The American Red Cross will hold a volunteer interest meeting on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m to noon
    • at the Red Cross building, 100 S. May Ave., Athens. Information will be offered on local disaster team work, welcoming blood donors and many other opportunities. Refreshments will be served.
    • Athens Police will hold a
    National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot
    • on East State Street. Bring old or unwanted prescription drugs for proper, anonymous disposal; free.

    First annual Trimble Red and Gray Athletics Boosters Mattress Fundraiser in partnership with Blackburn Home Furnishings, Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27, 1-5 p.m., Trimble High School gymnasium

    Launch party for new children’s book “Twillaby Pond” written by Patricia L.H. Black and illustrated by Deborah Hayhurst, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m., Athens Public Library, Home Street.

