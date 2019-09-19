- Opening reception for "News from Golgonooza: Æthelred Eldridge and Instructions for Imaginative Living," Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m., Columbus Printed Arts Center, 2000 S. High St., Columbus. For information, visit www.columbusprintedarts.org or call 614-928-8063.
- The Athens Veterans Affairs Clinic will have a grand re-opening on Thursday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at its new location, 88 N. Plains Road, The Plains. Veterans, community members and partners are all invited to visit the clinic for a tour of the new facility, meet the medical staff and enjoy a free lunch. For information, call 740-772-7080 or email Stacia Ruby at stacia.ruby@va.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.