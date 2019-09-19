  • Opening reception for "News from Golgonooza: Æthelred Eldridge and Instructions for Imaginative Living," Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m., Columbus Printed Arts Center, 2000 S. High St., Columbus. For information, visit www.columbusprintedarts.org or call 614-928-8063.
  • The Athens Veterans Affairs Clinic will have a grand re-opening on Thursday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at its new location, 88 N. Plains Road, The Plains. Veterans, community members and partners are all invited to visit the clinic for a tour of the new facility, meet the medical staff and enjoy a free lunch. For information, call 740-772-7080 or email Stacia Ruby at stacia.ruby@va.gov.
