- On
- Sept. 11
- at
- 11 a.m.
- , the
- Athens County Community Singers (ACCS) Advisory Board
- will meet at
- Integrate Athens
- , 9033 Lavelle Road, Athens. ACCS continues to seek community members interested in serving on this board. The meeting is open to the public.
- The
- American Red Cross will host a volunteer interest meeting
- on
- Saturday, Sept. 14
- from
- 11 a.m. to noon
- at the Red Cross offices,
- 100 S. May Ave. in Athens
- . Red Cross volunteers will offer information on ways to start getting involved, training, and serving in the local community. The session will also offer information on many Red Cross volunteer opportunities, including volunteers who greet donors at blood drives, disaster preparedness education for children and adults, and local response to single family fires and other disasters. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
- The
- Chi Omega Alumnae Annual Brunch
- will be held
- Saturday, Sept. 14
- at
- 10 a.m.
- All local Chi Omega alumnae are invited to come and see its newly decorated house at
- 10 S. College St.
- in Athens. We would love to meet new Chi Omegas in the area! Katia Hatter, Chi Omega national representative, will be sharing information on all the volunteer opportunities available to assist the active chapter. There are opportunities to help as advisors, house corporation members as well as assisting with special events. RSVP to Patsy Dearing, 740-590-6076.
- Family Day in the Woods, Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Vinton Furnace State Forest
- . Free event for all ages. Wagon rides, tree identification, catching insects, forest wildlife, career information and more. Come for all or part of the day. RSVP is encouraged, but not required. RSVP by calling 740-596-5212, apsley.1@osu.edu.
