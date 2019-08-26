  • Art exhibit
  • featuring works by
  • Guysville artist Travis Walters, Sept. 2 and 3, 7-9 p.m.
  • , Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.
  • On Sept. 7
  • , the
  • Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen
  • will be holding a public
  • volunteer event, packing commodity supplemental food boxes
  • and sorting food donations from
  • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • This commodity supplemental food program provides a monthly box of shelf-stable food to low-income seniors who live in the area. The event is family-friendly with tasks available for all ages. If you or your group would like to join the event, call to reserve your spot by contacting us at 740-385-6813 ext. 2207 or email volunteer@hapcap.org.
Load comments