- Art exhibit
- featuring works by
- Guysville artist Travis Walters, Sept. 2 and 3, 7-9 p.m.
- , Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.
- On Sept. 7
- , the
- Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen
- will be holding a public
- volunteer event, packing commodity supplemental food boxes
- and sorting food donations from
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- This commodity supplemental food program provides a monthly box of shelf-stable food to low-income seniors who live in the area. The event is family-friendly with tasks available for all ages. If you or your group would like to join the event, call to reserve your spot by contacting us at 740-385-6813 ext. 2207 or email volunteer@hapcap.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.