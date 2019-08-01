- Operation Backpack, a program to help area youth with backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year, is still accepting names of youth and families needing assistance. To request help through Operation Backpack, call the Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681, Albany, at 740-698-7041.
