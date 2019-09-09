Spaghetti dinner and Buck Owens tribute band (Greg Jones, John Borchard, Frank West and Norm Shaner), Saturday, Sept. 14, Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart. Dinner at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m., free.
- 10 Million Steps community walk, Thursday, Sept. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m., West State Street Park, free. Integrate Athens, a division of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, is partnering with the Ohio Department on Aging to host this community walk with a focus on fall prevention. A pop-up fun day will be held simultaneously at the park. Everyone welcome. For information, call Leslie Perry at 740-541-9600.
- NAMI Athens speaker series presents Eric D. McKee discussing "Living with chronic, apparently treatment-resistant, depression," Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., Athens Public Library, free.
- Camp Heritage will host its free Annual Youth Fall Outdoor Shooting Sports Event on Saturday, Oct. 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. This event will be held within the Camp Heritage/Athens Fish & Game Club facilities at 600 Robinette Ridge Road, New Marshfield. The event is open to youth 17 years of age and younger, and offers hands-on experience with shotguns, rifles, muzzleloaders and archery equipment with emphasis on safety. The purpose of Camp Heritage is to promote the stewardship of our land, wildlife and outdoor heritage by providing education and guidance for the future generations. A free breakfast and lunch will be provided to the participating youth. Registration for this outdoor shooting sports event will be limited to 50 participants. To register, visit www.athensfishandgame.org/camp-heritage.html. For information, email campheritageinc@gmail.com or call Kevin Johnson at 740-591-2098.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.