  • Kimes Nursing Home and Rehabilitation will host a chicken noodle lunch fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 6. Meal of homemade chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and roll, $8. Free delivery to the Athens area until 4:30 p.m. Call Jonathan or Shannon at 740-593-3391 to order. Orders must be received by Dec. 4. Pay upon delivery. Proceeds benefit the Kimes residents’ activities fund.
