- Beginning Oct. 31, members of the Athens County Community Singers (ACCS) who rehearse on Thursdays will begin meeting in a new rehearsal venue: Athens Community Church, 219 Columbus Road Unit A, on Thursdays from 1:15-2 p.m. There is no change to the location or schedule for ACCS members who rehearse at Echoing Connections. For information, contact choir director Stephanie at stephanie@ohiomt.com or call 1-888-313-5552 ext. 3.
- The Glouster Project will host a fundraising Sunday dinner of chicken and noodles on Sunday, Nov. 3 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Glouster Depot. The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cold slaw, roll, a drink and dessert. Cost is by donation.
- Relay for Life of Greater Athens is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on South College Street, Athens. For a $10 donation, you will receive spaghetti, salad, bread, drinks and dessert. There will also be raffles available. Proceeds go to Relay for Life of Greater Athens in the fight against cancer.
- A gala pops concert will be held at Church of the Epiphany, Nelsonville on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. All proceeds go to victims of Hurricane Dorian. String ensemble Tree-Lined Roads will play, with soloists Celeste Parsons, Andrea Thompson Hashman and Willie Perkins singing Broadway tunes, Procol Harum, and a John Hartford medley. Performance in memory of Bruce Ergood. Free admission with donations accepted. Reception follows. For information, contact Amy Abercrombie at 740-664-3370.
WOUB will present a free screening of the documentary "Second Chances: One Year in Ohio's Drug Courts," on Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. in Schoonover Center, room 145. Doors open at 6 p.m. This documentary chronicles one year with several drug court participants in three Ohio cities, including Logan. Screening is open to the public.
