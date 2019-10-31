There will be a vendor/craft show with concessions on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Albany Volunteer Fire Department. Hosted by Temple Cemetery Trustees.

International Games Week at Athens County Public Libraries, including a Super Smash Brothers Tournament on Monday, Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Nelsonville Library. More gaming events at myacpl.org/events.

Multiple Stories of Thanksgiving Storytime, multiple branches of the Athens County Libraries. First event in series takes place at the Glouster Library on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. Special storytime with Showing Up for Racial Justice.

Poetry reading and workshop with Jeff Gundy, Thursday, Nov. 7, 12-2:30 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library. Professor, poet, and songwriter Jeff Gundy will read poems and guide attendees in a creative writing workshop. Hear Jeff read at the Dairy Barn’s Spoken and Heard poetry series at 6 p.m. on this same date. Call (740) 753-2118 for info.

Lisa’s Christmas craft for teens and adults, Nov. 8, 3-5:30 p.m., Coolville Public Library. Add a little sparkle to your holidays by re-purposing DVDs and cds to make a glittering Christmas tree. All materials are provided free of charge. No registration necessary.

FEAST (Families Eating Affordably and Sustainably Together) is back for its second year. Weekly Wednesday meal-workshops (with door prizes) at the Nelsonville Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m. from Nov. 13 -April. Themes this year include winter soups, plant-based on a budget, mix and match power bowls, and more. Free; all ages welcome. Visit www.myacpl.org/feast/ for weekly menus and topics. Easy pre-registration required online or at your local library branch.

