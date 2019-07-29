  • OhioHealth Hospice
  • in Athens announces a new
  • grief and loss support group
  • that will begin meeting on
  • Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m.
  • Bereavement coordinator Kelsey Funk will hold the
  • Stitching Grief Group
  • on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the
  • hospice office, 444 W. Union St., Suite C.
  • This group is open to all needleworkers (knitting, crochet, embroidery, sewing), regardless of experience. For information, contact Kelsey at 740-331-7040.
  • In an effort to get children ready for the school year, the
  • Meigs County Health Department
  • will be hosting two walk-in,
  • extended hours shot clinics
  • during the month of August. The clinics are being held on
  • Tuesday, Aug. 6
  • and
  • Tuesday, Aug. 27
  • from
  • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-6 p.m.
  • Bring the child’s shot records and insurance card. Vaccines are also available to children who have no insurance or whose insurance does not cover vaccines. A $30 administration fee is appreciated, but not required. Walk-in immunization services are also offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Call 740-992-6626 for information.
  • The Athens Sunrise Rotary will host the
  • 3rd Annual Paddle for Polio Plus, Sunday, Aug. 25., Lake Snowden
  • , Albany. Registration opens at
  • 12 p.m.
  • , with prize drawings and awards at 3:30 p.m. Visit https://athenssunriserotary.ticketleap.com/paddle-for-polio-plus/ for information.
  • Old Settlers Reunion festival, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Jacksonville
  • . Car show will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, 3-5 p.m. on 7th Street, Jacksonville. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., $10 per entry.
Load comments