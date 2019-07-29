- OhioHealth Hospice
- in Athens announces a new
- grief and loss support group
- that will begin meeting on
- Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m.
- Bereavement coordinator Kelsey Funk will hold the
- Stitching Grief Group
- on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the
- hospice office, 444 W. Union St., Suite C.
- This group is open to all needleworkers (knitting, crochet, embroidery, sewing), regardless of experience. For information, contact Kelsey at 740-331-7040.
- In an effort to get children ready for the school year, the
- Meigs County Health Department
- will be hosting two walk-in,
- extended hours shot clinics
- during the month of August. The clinics are being held on
- Tuesday, Aug. 6
- and
- Tuesday, Aug. 27
- from
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-6 p.m.
- Bring the child’s shot records and insurance card. Vaccines are also available to children who have no insurance or whose insurance does not cover vaccines. A $30 administration fee is appreciated, but not required. Walk-in immunization services are also offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Call 740-992-6626 for information.
- The Athens Sunrise Rotary will host the
- 3rd Annual Paddle for Polio Plus, Sunday, Aug. 25., Lake Snowden
- , Albany. Registration opens at
- 12 p.m.
- , with prize drawings and awards at 3:30 p.m. Visit https://athenssunriserotary.ticketleap.com/paddle-for-polio-plus/ for information.
- Old Settlers Reunion festival, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Jacksonville
- . Car show will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, 3-5 p.m. on 7th Street, Jacksonville. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., $10 per entry.
