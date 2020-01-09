- Craft Workshop for Kids: No Sew Fleece Pillows, Thursday, Feb. 6, 4:30-5:30 p.m., The Plains Public Library, free. Join us at The Plains Public Library to make a no-sew fleece pillow for yourself or your valentine. Free. 4:30-5:30 p.m. 14 S. Plains Rd.
- DIY: Seed Mosaics, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 5-6 p.m., Chauncey Public Library, free. Eager for spring or excited to be thinking of your garden? Come play with seeds and create your own mosaic. Light snacks provided. All ages welcome. This series will take place at other library locations through Feb. 24; check myacpl.org/events/ for more info.
- Craftivism for Kids and Teens: Tin Can Bird Feeders, Thursday, Feb. 20, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library, free. Every third Thursday, join us in crafting for a cause. For National Bird Feeding Month, we'll make tin can bird feeders and learn how to safely feed birds.
- Deliciousness and a Documentary, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 4-6 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library, free. A monthly series where we'll cook some food and watch an ecological film together. This month, we'll be making our own salsa and dipping corn chips in it. Film will be "Beyond the Brink."
- Q&A Book Club: An inclusive space to discuss LGBTQ+ literature, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m., Athens Public Library. Co-hosted monthly by United Campus Ministry and the Athens Public Library. February’s title is "The Song of Achilles, a rendering of the epic Trojan War and a dazzling feat of the imagination, a devastating love story, and an almighty battle between gods and kings, peace and glory, immortal fame, and the human heart. All are welcome. Snacks and drinks provided. Copies of the book are available at the front desk of the Athens library.
