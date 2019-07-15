  • Pop Up Fun Day, Thursday, July 18, 10-11:30 a.m., West State Street Park
  • , free. Bring outdoor games to share. Everyone welcome. For information, call Tina at Integrate Athens, 740-541-9600.
  • The
  • Nelsonville Glenford Dugan Post 229 of the American Legion
  • will host a
  • breakfast
  • of sausage gravy, biscuits and home fries on
  • Saturday, July 20, 8-10 a.m.
  • at the post.
  • Old-Fashioned Family Fun Day
  • at
  • Burr Oak State Park
  • on
  • Sunday, July 21
  • from
  • 1-4 p.m.
  • , free. Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday with games, crafts, music and homemade ice cream. For information, call 740-767-2981.
