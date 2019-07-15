- Pop Up Fun Day, Thursday, July 18, 10-11:30 a.m., West State Street Park
- , free. Bring outdoor games to share. Everyone welcome. For information, call Tina at Integrate Athens, 740-541-9600.
- The
- Nelsonville Glenford Dugan Post 229 of the American Legion
- will host a
- breakfast
- of sausage gravy, biscuits and home fries on
- Saturday, July 20, 8-10 a.m.
- at the post.
- Old-Fashioned Family Fun Day
- at
- Burr Oak State Park
- on
- Sunday, July 21
- from
- 1-4 p.m.
- , free. Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday with games, crafts, music and homemade ice cream. For information, call 740-767-2981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.