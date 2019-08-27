- A pork loin dinner will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 on Friday, Aug. 30.
- The annual Athens Dog Swim at the Athens City Pool is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 18, 4-7 p.m., $5 per dog. Dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations.
- Hilltop Gun Club, located at 675 Pearlwood Road, Albany, will be hosting a Woman’s Self Awareness is Self Defense clinic on Saturday, Sept. 21 4-7 p.m. The free event will encompass hands-on training in self defense, identification of potential trouble, home safety tips, threat awareness, partner training, various weapons training, firearms handling, shooting and lethal yoga using Bando walking sticks and canes. Information can be found at hilltopgunclub.com and on the club's Facebook page. Call Bill Hendricks at 937-232-0639 or Diana Westerviller at 740-590-7459 for details.
- The 24th annual St. Jude's Saddle Up Trail Ride and Fun Day at The Dill Farm will take place Saturday, Sept. 21 with ride time at noon, Rutland. There will be door prizes and raffles prior to ride and food (hog roast, hot dogs and beans) following the ride. For information, call 740-742-2849.
