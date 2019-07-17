- The Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Kitchen in Logan
- will be holding a
- public volunteer event on Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m.-noon to pack commodity supplemental food boxes and sort food donations
- . This commodity supplemental food program provides a monthly box of shelf-stable food to low-income seniors who live in the area. Volunteers are essential to the SE Ohio Foodbank, a division of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, which provides food and other essential items to member agencies in 10 counties. Event is family friendly with tasks available for all ages. To reserve a spot for you or your group at the event, contact HAPCAP at 740-385-6813 ext. 2207 or email volunteer@hapcap.org.
