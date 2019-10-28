- Meet racing enthusiast Jon Shevel, Friday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m., Wells (Albany) Public Library. Families, kids, and teens can explore race cars fresh off the race track and learn about professional racing. Jon works as chief mechanic and car chief in endurance races throughout the year and operates Albany Autoworks in Albany. Race car show from 5-6 p.m.; meet Jon Shevel from 6-7 p.m.
- "Telling a People’s Story: African American Children’s Illustrated Literature" exhibit, Athens Public Library. On display from Nov. 1-Dec. 20 in the library atrium. This traveling panel exhibit highlights diverse African-American experiences through the lens of children’s books and features art produced for book illustrations.
- Pumpkin Chuckin' with Ratha Con, Saturday, Nov. 2, 1-5 p.m., Athens County Fairgrounds. Bring your old pumpkins and jack o'lanterns to destroy on a medieval sling catapult called a trebuchet. Suggested donation of $3 per pumpkin. Destroyed pumpkins will be composted. Event is a fundraiser for Ratha Con: Athens' own pop culture convention.
- The annual Alden Open mini-golf course will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Alden Library for Dads Weekend. Participants can choose to play nine holes for $5 or 18 holes for $10.
- Film screening of "Neither Wolf Nor Dog," Saturday, Nov. 2, 2-5 p.m., Athens Public Library. This landmark Native American film is based on the critically-acclaimed memoir of the same name by Kent Nerburn depicting 1990s reservation life and the majestic spaces of the western Dakotas. Stay for a discussion led by Dr. Katherine Jellison, professor of history; Lorraine Wochna, film librarian at Alden Library; and members of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Southeast Ohio.
- Athens County Humane Society Chili Cook-off, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2 N. Court St., Athens. Twenty businesses and individuals will be competing in the chili cook-off. There will be community judging and private judging from individuals such as Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson. Tickets are $10. Attendees can try all chili and treats.
- Sixth annual Chauncey Campfire, Saturday, Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m., outside the Chauncey Public Library. Music, night games, hot dogs, s'mores and more. Free and open to the public. All ages welcome.
- Family Art Encounters, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2-4 p.m., Kennedy Museum of Art, The Ridges. Children and attendees will get a sneak peak of the new PBS Kids series Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum during the event. During the screening, Art Encounters participants will go on a scavenger hunt through the Kennedy Museum to learn about several important people. Participants will follow clues and use the inspiration and materials gathered at every stop to create a book about themselves. Family Art Encounters at the Kennedy Museum is a free, drop-in program open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is not required.
- Hunting with Tate Hale, Monday, Nov. 4, 6-7 p.m., Wells (Albany) Public Library. Tate Hale of Albany is a spokesman for Disabled Outdoorsmen USA. He will speak about his recent hunting trip in Utah with the group and about other outdoor experiences and the difficulties he has overcome.
- Athena Cinema will host a free public screening of "The Veterans’ Project" on Monday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) at 1 p.m. following the annual parade and ceremony in uptown Athens. The screening, which is sponsored by the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, will take place in the Ruth Bradley Theater, located on the theater’s second floor. A Q&A will follow. "The Veterans’ Project" is a feature-length documentary film that uses stories of veterans and health care professionals to highlight the challenges many combat and service-wounded veterans face when seeking care from military, VA and civilian health care systems.
