The Ohio University School of Art + Design presents its annual Winter Ceramics Sale, open to the public in the Seigfred Hall 5th floor lobby, Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Graduate and undergraduate students in the Ceramics program, as well as faculty artists present work in the sale, which happens twice each year, once in fall and again in the spring.
- The Coolville Community Choir, under the direction of Martha Sue Matheny, will perform its favorite Christmas song selections from its past 40 years of performances on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Coolville Elementary School, 26461 Main St., Coolville. Refreshments will be served following the performance.
- Holiday Lights Open House to benefit the shelter dogs, 163 W. Washington St., Nelsonville; Dec. 14 and 15, 5-8 p.m. For information, contact Diane Stahl at 740-590-7858.
