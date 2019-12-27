  • Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN) will hold its monthly meeting, entitled “Patterns In Navajo Art” on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Dairy Barn Arts Center at 12 p.m.
    • ; doors open at 11:30 a.m.Featured speaker will be Sally Delgado, curator of education at Kennedy Museum of Art. She will focus on the weavings from the perspective of Navajo traditions and beliefs, as well as how fundamental mathematical ideas are embedded in the designs. The event is open to anyone who may be interested in joining AFAN (a non-profit social club for women). This is a potluck luncheon; please bring a dish to share. The dessert will be a birthday cake celebrating AFAN 51st year as a club. Reservations are required. RSVP at janeknewton@gmail.com or call 740-797-0362 before 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5. For information, visit www.athensfriends.com.
    • COMCorps is hosting a
    Community Free Market for Glouster area residents on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Trimble High School and is currently accepting donations of healthy shelf-stable food, household cleaners and personal hygiene items, and winter clothing in new/good condition. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to hold donation drives leading up to event. For information, email commfreemarket@gmail.com.
