  • There will be an
  • Athens West Side Community Association meeting
  • on
  • Thursday, July 11, 6 p.m., at ARTS/West
  • . All west-siders are encouraged to attend. For information, email AthensWCA@gmail.com.
  • The Athens Masonic Concert Series Benefit for
  • My Sister’s Place and SAOP
  • will be
  • Friday, July 19
  • from 6-9 p.m. at Eclipse Company Store. The event will feature food, drinks and music from Physical Graffiti.
  • York Twp. Fire Department
  • will host a Kids Day and new firehouse dedication in
  • Buchtel
  • on
  • Saturday, July 13 from 3-7 p.m
  • . The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. There will be bouncy houses, a dunking booth, face painting and several first responder agencies will be on hand to showcase equipment/vehicles to kids.

