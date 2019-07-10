- There will be an
- Athens West Side Community Association meeting
- on
- Thursday, July 11, 6 p.m., at ARTS/West
- . All west-siders are encouraged to attend. For information, email AthensWCA@gmail.com.
- The Athens Masonic Concert Series Benefit for
- My Sister’s Place and SAOP
- will be
- Friday, July 19
- from 6-9 p.m. at Eclipse Company Store. The event will feature food, drinks and music from Physical Graffiti.
- York Twp. Fire Department
- will host a Kids Day and new firehouse dedication in
- Buchtel
- on
- Saturday, July 13 from 3-7 p.m
- . The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. There will be bouncy houses, a dunking booth, face painting and several first responder agencies will be on hand to showcase equipment/vehicles to kids.
Upcoming community events
tbuchanan@athensmessenger.com ; @tylerjoelb
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.