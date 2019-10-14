Clarks Chapel will host a soup and sandwich dinner on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5-7 p.m., 7970 Clarks Chapel Road (County Road 25 off Rock Riffle). Dine-in or carryout. Soup, sandwiches and dessert available for a donation. For information, call 740-698-7280.

The 45th Annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at Athens High School’s Basil Rutter Field. Bands scheduled to perform include: Southern, Nelsonville-York, Maysville, Meigs, Westerville South, Lancaster, Groveport Madison, Hilliard Darby, Pickerington North, and Athens. The festival is sponsored by the Athens Band Boosters, Kiwanis Club of Downtown Athens, and Chauncey-Dover Lions. Admission is $5 and proceeds go to benefit these community organizations. 

The Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will host a breakfast of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs or sausage gravy, biscuits and home fries on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 7-11 a.m. at the post.

