  • Opening reception for "Imbricated: A Survey of Work from Three Institutions," Friday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m., ARTS/West. Talk by visiting artist Althea Murphy-Price at 4 p.m., before the opening. The Ohio University printmakers have joined together with Kent State and Ohio State Universities to create a body of work surrounding the word 'Dissent.' The title "Imbricated" refers to the discrete but overlapping nature of the experiences of students working from a common regional perspective, but through different academic and personal lenses. The exhibit will include a selection of OU printmakers' personal works, as well as a collaborative exchange portfolio. The show comes together in tandem with Althea Murphy-Price's visit to the OU School of Art & Design, and features a giant print sale. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2422239384726015/ for information.
  • On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen in Logan will be holding a public volunteer event, packing commodity supplemental food boxes and sorting food donations from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This commodity supplemental food program provides a monthly box of shelf-stable food to low-income seniors who live in the area. Volunteers are essential to the foodbank, a division of Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action, which provides food and other essential items to member agencies in 10 counties. The event is family-friendly with tasks available for all ages. If you or your group would like to join the event on Sept. 7, call to reserve a spot by calling 740-385-6813 ext. 2207 or email volunteer@hapcap.org.
  • Honey bee authority and retired WSAZ home and garden expert John Marra will speak at the Athens Community Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. This event is free and open to the public. Hosted by the Athens County Area Beekeepers Association.
