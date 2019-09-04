- Opening reception for "Imbricated: A Survey of Work from Three Institutions," Friday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m., ARTS/West. Talk by visiting artist Althea Murphy-Price at 4 p.m., before the opening. The Ohio University printmakers have joined together with Kent State and Ohio State Universities to create a body of work surrounding the word 'Dissent.' The title "Imbricated" refers to the discrete but overlapping nature of the experiences of students working from a common regional perspective, but through different academic and personal lenses. The exhibit will include a selection of OU printmakers' personal works, as well as a collaborative exchange portfolio. The show comes together in tandem with Althea Murphy-Price's visit to the OU School of Art & Design, and features a giant print sale. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2422239384726015/ for information.
- On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen in Logan will be holding a public volunteer event, packing commodity supplemental food boxes and sorting food donations from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This commodity supplemental food program provides a monthly box of shelf-stable food to low-income seniors who live in the area. Volunteers are essential to the foodbank, a division of Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action, which provides food and other essential items to member agencies in 10 counties. The event is family-friendly with tasks available for all ages. If you or your group would like to join the event on Sept. 7, call to reserve a spot by calling 740-385-6813 ext. 2207 or email volunteer@hapcap.org.
- Honey bee authority and retired WSAZ home and garden expert John Marra will speak at the Athens Community Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. This event is free and open to the public. Hosted by the Athens County Area Beekeepers Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.