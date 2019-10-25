- Wesley Twp. Fire Department in Washington County is having a Christmas auction on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the fire station. Doors open at 5 p.m.
- All items are new. Food will be available. For information, call Carol at 740-551-2977.
The Millfield Mine Explosion Memorial will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. The service will begin at the Millfield Christian Church
- on Main Street and will end at the Mine Explosion Monument across the street by the Post Office. The memorial service is open to the public. For information, contact Debbie Koons at 740-707-1200.
Ohio University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy will hold its annual open house on Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at Clippinger Laboratories on the Athens Campus. There will be hands-on shows, demos, hallway activities and lab tours. Event is free and open to the public of all ages. For information, call 740-593-1718.
