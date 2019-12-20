- The First Baptist Church at 211 S. Sixth Ave. in Middleport invites everyone to its Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.
- The service lasts about an hour. It will be led by Pastor Billy Zuspan and the church choir. There will be congregational singing and solos.
Ames Twp. Trustees will hold their year-end meeting on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. in the township building. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.
