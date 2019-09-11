George Eberts, long time Asylum employee and local expert on the Athens Asylum, will be leading an outdoor walking tour of the historic Athens Asylum grounds and buildings on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2-4 p.m. His insights on patient treatment throughout the asylum’s 140-year existence are peppered with stories, personal anecdotes, and hidden locations throughout the grounds. Tickets are $20 and spaces are limited. For more information or to reserve a space on the tour contact Eli at the Southeast Ohio History Center at 740-592-2280 or stop in at 24 W. State St. in Athens. Tour will meet in front of Lin Hall (the Kennedy Museum of Art).

Load comments