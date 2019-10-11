- The Athens Community Center and COMCorps are hosting Movie By Moonlight on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. outside the Athens Community Center.
- The movie “Hotel Transylvania” will be shown on a 33-foot screen at 7:30 p.m. Family friendly activities such as face painting and games plus free popcorn and local produce to take home. All activities are free.
Ceremony Honoring Pregnancy and Infant Loss, Sunday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m., Sells Park
- . Meet at the Loss Memorial Bench at the Sells Park for a time of reflection and poetry in honor of the children we have loved who were gone too soon.
Athens Birth Circle monthly meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7-8 p.m., Athens Public Library
- . Join local Midwife Erica Andrews to talk about your birth options and how to prepare for the unpredictable.
Athens Birth Circle Loss Support Group, Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m., Central Avenue Church, 73 Central Ave., Athens. If you need support because of a pregnancy loss or the loss of your child, you are welcome to join us every first Thursday of the month for this support group. These meetings are free and facilitated by a professional social worker. All family members, such as grandparents, siblings, aunts, and uncles, as well as friends, are welcome. Childcare provided.
