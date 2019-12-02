  • The Catholic Women of Athens will hold a Holiday Cookie Walk at Christ The King Parish Center at 75 Stewart St., Athens on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event boasts a vast array of cookies, from classic cutouts to ethnic favorites. The Holiday Cookie Walk provides homemade cookies and a chance to customize a selection of holiday cookies or pre-order variety trays. Fresh baked cinnamon rolls, coffee and hot chocolate will be available to purchase on site plus raffles for prizes. Deadline for pre-ordering is Friday, Dec. 6. Everyone invited.
