- The Catholic Women of Athens will hold a Holiday Cookie Walk at Christ The King Parish Center at 75 Stewart St., Athens on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event boasts a vast array of cookies, from classic cutouts to ethnic favorites. The Holiday Cookie Walk provides homemade cookies and a chance to customize a selection of holiday cookies or pre-order variety trays. Fresh baked cinnamon rolls, coffee and hot chocolate will be available to purchase on site plus raffles for prizes. Deadline for pre-ordering is Friday, Dec. 6. Everyone invited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.