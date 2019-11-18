- Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., on the fourth floor of Baker University Center
- in the atrium. This vigil is for those we have lost this year to violence against the transgender community.
50s and 60s show and dance with Lisa and Jerry Queen with the Neon Moon Band, Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
- Stewart.
- L
- $5.
Bluegrass jam, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center
- , Stewart.
Free yoga with Shei Sanchez, Monday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
- Route 329, Stewart.
OhioHealth Hospice in Athens will be holding a new bereavement series, Moving Through Grief with Yoga, starting on Dec. 5, from 4-5:30 p.m. and continuing on Dec. 12 and 19, then on Jan. 9, 16 and 23. This free six-week class will focus on the physical body during bereavement and explore the body-felt aspects of grief through gentle yoga postures and awareness exercises. This will be chair-based movement and is open to all, regardless of previous yoga experience. For questions and/or registration, call Kelsey Funk, bereavement coordinator, at 740-331-7040.
