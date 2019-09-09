Moon Tunnel, a DIY reading series, Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., ARTS/West basement, free. Hear works of fiction, poetry and nonfiction from Ohio University creative writers Melanie Ritzenthaler, Derek JG Williams, and Zoë Bossiere. The series will be held on five Friday evenings throughout the 2019-20 academic year. Open to the public. For information, visit www.facebook.com/events/403529553636304/.
The Athena Cinema will screen the documentary “Start by Believing: The Power of a Survivor-Centered Process,” on Thursday, Sept. 19, 7-9 p.m. There will be a question-and-answer session immediately following the 30-minute film, which follows student and survivor Brie Sivy, Director of OU’s Survivor Advocacy Program Kim Castor, and OUPD Detective Mathew Austin as Sivy’s sexual assault case is investigated.The documentary, produced by OU’s University Communications and Marketing team, also follow’s Sivy’s journey from victim, to survivor, to aspiring social worker.
Afternoon Raga with sitar player J.J. Gregg, Sept. 22, 2-3:30 p.m., ARTS/West. Doors open at 1:50 p.m.; all ages welcome. Suggested donation of $5 per adult, $2 per student, or $10 per family.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Parks and Recreation will host an all-women’s introduction to backpacking at Lake Hope State Park on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will learn to prepare for a successful backpacking trip followed by an 8-mile hike through Lake Hope State Park. Backpackers are advised to bring a bagged lunch, hiking shoes and water. Interested participants should email naturalist Kaylin Callander by Friday, Sept. 20 at kaylin.callander@dnr.state.oh.us to register. This free event is open to all women.
Ohio Valley Summer Theater will host its first annual Double Feature Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-7 p.m. at the West State Street Park. This 5k on the bike path is Rocky Horror Picture Show themed. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Rocky Horror character. Registration is $35. For info and to register, visit www.ovst.org/funrun. Festivities will continue at Little Fish Brewing Co. following the walk.
Dwight Icenhower will perform his Elvis tribute concert on Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. at the Point Pleasant High School auditorium. Proceeds will benefit the Point Pleasant River Museum. General admission, $35; reserved, $50. Call 304-674-0144 for tickets.
