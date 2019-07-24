- The Athens Community Center will host the "Keys to Effective Interpersonal Communication: An Introduction," workshop on Aug. 3, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the community center. Char Rae, who has a Ph.D. in interpersonal communication from OU, will facilitate the workshop. Registration is required, $30 includes materials. Register online or by calling 740-592-3325. This is the first of a series of wellness workshops to be held at the community center.
