- Postpartum Support Group, Monday, Oct. 14, 6:30-8 p.m., Athens Public Library
- , free. Join Sam Catania, a mother, therapist at Hopewell Health, and a yoga instructor for a postpartum support group incorporating both conversation and gentle yoga to take care of your mind and body during your postpartum journey.
Little Hocking United Methodist Church, 20 Federal Road, Little Hocking, will hold its 16th Annual Coat Giveaway on Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Everyone is welcome.
Athens Birth Circle Play Group, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 9:30-11 a.m., Highland Park
- , Athens.
Alden Library in partnership with the Athens County Public Libraries will host Open Access Week from Oct. 21-27
- with events at both Alden Library and the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens. Two workshops titled “Information for All” will be hosted at Alden Library on Oct. 21 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in room 251, and the Athens Public Library on Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The workshops will include information about open digital resources, textbook affordability, free resources at the Athens County Public Libraries and more. There will also be a screening of the documentary “Paywall: The Business of Scholarship,” at Alden Library room 319 on Oct. 25, 2-4 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. For information, visit www.ohio.edu/library/about/news-events/libraries-promote-open-access-week.
Opening of “Diminished Views” by Aaron Muntz, Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m., Dairy Barn Arts Center Chaddock Morrow Gallery. Exhibit features 14 archival pigment prints of the former Athens Lunatic Asylum. On display through Nov. 30.
