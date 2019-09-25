- The Ohio University School of Theater presents the first production of the 2019–20 season, “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Shelley Delaney. This show will be presented in the Forum Theater in the basement of the RTV Building, from Oct. 3-5 and 8-12 at 8 p.m., with talkbacks following the Oct. 5 and 9 production, and an American Sign Language performance on Oct. 10. The production is based on the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, who explored a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. This show is presented in observation of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Tickets are free for OU students with a student ID; $10, adults; $7 for non-OU students, seniors, alumni, veterans and first responders. For information, call 740-593-1780 or visit the ticket office ta Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.