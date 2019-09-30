  • {span}The Nelsonville American Legion Post 229{/span} will host a breakfast of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN) will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10 at The Athens Community Center at 6 p.m.

  • , doors open at 5:30 p.m. Charlie and Celia Lewis from Guysville will provide musical entertainment. The event is open to anyone who may be interested in joining AFAN (a non-profit social club for women). A vegetarian creation and salad, drinks and dessert will be catered by Purple Chopstix. Dinner and program is $1. Reservations are required. RSVP at janeknewton@gmail.com or call 740-797-0362 by Sunday, Oct. 6 by 6 p.m. For information, visit www.athensfriends.com.

”STEAM All Around Us,” Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Athens Community Center,

  • free. Visit STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) stations designed by OU faculty, grad students and Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery staff/volunteers. Stations are geared toward kids age 5+ to learn more about the roles of math and science in our lives.
  • Federal Hocking High School in Stewart will be once again turning their school into a haunted house.

Federal Hocking Haunted Halls is Saturday, Oct. 19 from 7-11 p.m. Admission is $5 and benefits the Angel Tree Project. Not recommended for children under the age of 10.

