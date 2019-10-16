- Free technology help will be provided by students on Saturday, Oct. 19, 12:30-3 p.m. at ACEnet Building B (the green one), 94 Columbus Road, Athens. Get help with your cellphone, tablet or other device. Those needing assistance getting from vehicle to building should call 740-447-0500. Sponsored by The Athens Village
- , helping seniors stay safety and comfortably in their own homes. Donations of cookies/snacks appreciated.
Federal Hocking High School will host a haunted house in the school in Stewart on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 7-11 p.m.
- Admission is $5. Not recommended for children under 10. Kid-friendly activities will be held outside.
- On
- on East State Street in Athens. This event is for the public to dispose of expired, unwanted and unused prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Authors at Alden will host David Wanczyk on Oct. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. to talk about his book “Beep: Inside the Unseen World of Baseball for the Blind” on the fourth floor of Alden Library. “Beep” is the first book written about baseball for the blind and visually impaired. Wanczyk will be speaking with J.W. Smith, Ph.D., an associate professor of communication studies, who was an early source for Wanczyk’s book. Smith was born blind and played beep baseball in the 1970s and 1980s. The event is free and open to the public. To request accessibility accommodations for this event, contact Jen Harvey at harveyj1@ohio.edu
