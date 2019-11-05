  • OhioHealth Delay the Disease exercise program for people with Parkinson's disease, Fridays, 9-10 a.m., OhioHealth Nelsonville Health Center, Heritage common room, 11 John Lloyd Evans Memorial Drive; free. Call 740-566-4570 to register.
  • Ohio University Department of Physics and Astronomy Open House, Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Clippinger Laboratories. Lab tours, science demonstrations and activities. Free and open to the public; all ages. 
  • The Federal Valley Resource Center, Route 329, Stewart, will host a chicken dinner at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9 followed by the Glenn Jarvis & Friends Show (1950s and 60s country music) at 7 p.m. Dinner available for donation; veteran meals will be free.
  • Bluegrass jam, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart. All are welcome.
  • The Meigs County Board of Health meeting will take place on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the Meigs County Health Department, 112 E. Memorial Drive in Pomeroy.
  • OhioHealth Hospice in Athens is holding its first Healing Nature Walk on Nov. 16 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Strouds Run State Park. This event is open to people of all ages who have lost a loved one. Walk will be held on the new Blackhaw Accessible Trail. This will be a time of quiet reflection and live musicians will provide soft music along the way. No cost. For information or directions to the site, contact bereavement coordinator Kelsey Funk at 740-331-7040.
  • Third annual Purple Gala to raise awareness and funds for women in recovery in the Appalachian region, Dec. 3, 6 p.m., Baker University Center Ballroom, Ohio University. Tickets are $30 each or $50 for two. Tickets include catered meal, entertainment, and speakers from different fields. Tickets can be purchased online at thepurplegala.app.rsvpify.com.
  • Wesley Twp. Volunteer Fire Department in Bartlett is having a Christmas in the Village on Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be crafts, food, etc. Vendors wanted. For information, call Sher at 740-551-9028.
