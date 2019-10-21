- Dance class for girls ages 10-12 with Taylor Geoglein, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
- Stewart.
Opening night of “Make Believe,” a new group exhibition, Friday, Oct. 25, 6-9 p.m., Starbrick Cooperative Gallery
- , Nelsonville Public Square. As they celebrate 18 years being Starbrick Cooperative Gallery, the public is invited to reminisce by sharing work you have purchased from Starbrick artists through the years, either on Facebook or Instagram. This show will run through Nov. 24.
FINAL Final Friday, Oct. 25, 6-9 p.m., Nelsonville Public Square
- .
- The
- at the post.
The Federal Valley Resource Center will host a soup dinner (by donation) on Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., followed by music at 7 p.m. by John and Barbiel Saunders
- (Silent Lion).
Outdoor walking tours of the former Athens Asylum (aka The Ridges) with former Asylum employee George Eberts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. (10 p.m. tour is $50 with limited space); and Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.
- Tickets are $20 each. For information or to reserve a space on the tour, contact Heather at the Southeast Ohio History Center at 740-592-2280 or stop in at 24 W. State St., Athens. Tour will meet in front of Lin Hall (the Kennedy Museum of Art).
Bluegrass jam with Glenn Jarvis and Greg Coen, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center
- . All are welcome.
Free yoga with Shei Sanchez, Monday, Oct. 28, 7-8 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart.
Quilting group with Darlean Boyer-Welch, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center. All are welcome. For information, email federalvalleyrc@gmail.com.
