  • Come celebrate the new children’s book “Doggy Deck Day,” written by Mark M. Dean and illustrated by Emi Olin on Saturday, Oct. 5, 3-6 p.m. at the Eclipse Company Store
    • , 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains. A portion of the proceeds from book sales will be donated to the Friends of the Shelter Dogs in Athens.

    Celebrate the children’s book “A Broom for Ma,” written by Rhonda Cable and illustrated by Jackie Duffy, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 4:30 p.m., Glouster Public Library

    • , 20 Toledo St., Glouster. Book will introduce readers to the art and beauty of the Appalachian handcraft of broom making.
    • The
    Southeast Ohio History Center is hosting its next installment of the 2019 Landscape of Community Speaker Series with a talk by Tim Anderson “The National Register of Historic Places: Guidelines and Tips for Nominating Your Historic Site” on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
    • at 24 W. State St. in Athens. For information about the Southeast Ohio History Center, exhibits, or about the Speaker Series call 740-592-2280, visit the History Center or visit www.athenshistory.org.

    Lowe’s Kids Safety Day will be held Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

    • at Lowe’s on East State Street. There will be fire trucks, police vehicles and other large equipment, plus activities for kids. Free.
    • FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. in Lancaster will hold its
    Fall Family Grief Camp on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Anita M. Turner Center. This event is free, but registration is required. You can register at fairhopehospice.org or call Tracey Miller at 740-785-6546. The Family Grief Camp is ideal for a child or family who has experienced the death of a special person and wants to learn ways to honor their memory.
