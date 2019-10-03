- Come celebrate the new children’s book “Doggy Deck Day,” written by Mark M. Dean and illustrated by Emi Olin on Saturday, Oct. 5, 3-6 p.m. at the Eclipse Company Store
- , 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains. A portion of the proceeds from book sales will be donated to the Friends of the Shelter Dogs in Athens.
Celebrate the children’s book “A Broom for Ma,” written by Rhonda Cable and illustrated by Jackie Duffy, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 4:30 p.m., Glouster Public Library
- , 20 Toledo St., Glouster. Book will introduce readers to the art and beauty of the Appalachian handcraft of broom making.
- The
- at 24 W. State St. in Athens. For information about the Southeast Ohio History Center, exhibits, or about the Speaker Series call 740-592-2280, visit the History Center or visit www.athenshistory.org.
Lowe’s Kids Safety Day will be held Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- at Lowe’s on East State Street. There will be fire trucks, police vehicles and other large equipment, plus activities for kids. Free.
- FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. in Lancaster will hold its
