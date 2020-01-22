- An executive committee meeting will be held on the District 18 Ohio Public Works Round 34 State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and the Local Transportation Improvement Program (LTIP) project slate at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Buckeye Hills Regional Council. This program funds projects such as road, bridge, culvert, water, wastewater, solid waste, and storm water facilities from eligible local government entities in Athens, Belmont, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties in southeast Ohio. The purpose of this meeting is to approve the Round 34 slate of projects for funding. Questions regarding this program should be directed to Michelle Hyer, Development Specialist, via email at mhyer@buckeyehills.org or via phone at 740-376-1025.
