- Integrate Athens is partnering with the Ohio Department of Aging to host the 10 Million Steps fun run/walk on Thursday, Sept. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the West State Street Park. This free event is to raise awareness about fall prevention. Pop-up fun day will be held simultaneously. All are welcome.
- The Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will host a breakfast of sausage gravy over biscuits and home fries from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Residents in Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District can bring their old tires this Saturday, Sept. 21 to the Tire Recycling Collection Event, located at the Hocking County Fairgrounds, 100 N. Homer Ave., Logan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Limit 10 tires per trip, per vehicle. Space is limited. First come, first serve. Tires will be accepted for a fee only (cash or check) No tires will be accepted from tire shops, dealers or repair shops. For information, call the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District at 740-753-6885.
- Nelsonville community picnic, Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Polly Field. Free food, games and fun for all.
- Voices From The Venue, Saturday, Sept. 28, Central Venue, 29 E. Carpenter St., Athens. Guests will have opportunity to experience the stories of women served at Serenity Grove Recovery House shown through photos and words. A silent auction will take place during the event. Appetizers and music by Otis Cockron. Tickets are $50 and proceeds benefit the Serenity Grove Recovery House. Tickets can be purchased by calling 740-707-1531 or online at Eventbrite.
- Baileys, Brews & Blues, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., Eclipse Company Store, The Plains. Get an update about the future Baileys Trail System in Athens County. This public event will celebrate the beginning of construction of the trail system. There will be a panel presentation and Q&A session from 6-7 p.m., followed by an informal social and music performance on the outdoor stage from 7-8 p.m. For information, visit http://athensbicycleclub.org/baileys-brews-blues/.
- Ohio University will host the Community Symposium on Opioid Interventions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Margaret M. Walter Hall Rotunda on the Athens Campus. The event is free and open to the public; online registration is now available. Continuing Education credits will be available for nurses and social workers who choose to attend the symposium.
- The Nelsonville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Sling Your Meat Steak Cook-Off as part of the Annual Ohio Smoked Meat and Barbecue Festival on Oct. 18-19 on the historic Nelsonville Public Square. The steak cook-off competition will take place on Friday, Oct. 18. Cook-off is open to any cook interested in participating and testing their steak cooking skills. The entry fee is $100 which provides each competitor with two steaks and an area to setup and prepare their steaks for the judges. A minimum of 12 teams are needed to participate for the cook-off to award a $500 1st place prize and a $200 2nd place prize. Cooking will start after a cooks meeting at 3 p.m. and will have four hours to work their steak magic and turn in two steaks for judging at 7 p.m. To register and to find more information on the steak cook-off competition visit www.ohiobbq.org/steak-cook-off/.
Residents in Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District can bring their old tires this Saturday 9/21/19 to the Tire Recycling Collection Event, located at the Hocking County Fairgrounds, 100 N. Homer Ave., Logan, Ohio 9:00 AM to 1:00 pm. Limit 10 tires per trip, per vehicle. Space is limited, First come First Serve. Tires will be accepted for a FEE only: Cash or Check {No Credit or Debit Cards} Passenger & Lt Trk tire {no rim} $0.50 Passenger & Lt Trk tire {with rim} $3.50 Large Trk/Semi tire {no rim} $5.00 Agricultural tire {no rim} $15.00 No tires will be accepted from tire shops, dealers, or repair shops. For more information about this event please call the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District (740)753-6885
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.