The offices of OhioMeansJobs – Athens County, located at 70 N. Plains Road, The Plains, will be closed on Friday, Nov. 1. Normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) will resume on Monday, Nov. 4.

The Millfield Mine Explosion Memorial Service is Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. The service will begin at the Millfield Christian Church and conclude at the Mine Explosion Monument across the street. This service commemorates the loss of over 80 men. At the time, it was the largest loss of life in a single mine disaster. For information, call Rev. Debbie Koons at 740-707-1200.

Public meeting of the Burlingham Cemetery Association, Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m., at the Burlingham Church.

The OhioHealth O’Bleness Guild Holiday Open House will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Willowview Cafe of O’Bleness Hospital from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Entertainment and refreshments. Decorated trees by various hospital departments will be auctioned. Bids can be placed as early as 2 p.m. on Nov. 21. Winners of auction announced at 6:45 p.m.

