- The Nelonville American Legion Post 229 will host a breakfast of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday at the post.
- The Southeast Ohio History Center will present the second of its 2019 Landscape of Community Speakers Series on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Tom O’Grady, a local barn enthusiast and staff member at the Southeast Ohio History Center will present "The Barn Builders: An Architectural Legacy in Ohio’s Rural Landscape." Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 W. State St., Athens. For information, call 740-592-2280 or visit www.athenshistory.org.
- The Amesville Senior Center will feature Tom O’Grady speaking about Lord Dunmore’s War and the Fort Gower Resolutions on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. at Village Productions, 16 State St., Amesville. For information, visit www.village-productions.org/senior-center.html.
- Coonskin Saturday in Amesville will take place on Saturday, Sept 21, 5 p.m. Tours of local history, food and craft vendors, cider pressing and music by Shouts and Whispers at 7 p.m. in Gifford Park. For information, visit http://www.amesvilleohio.org/coonskin-saturdays.html.
